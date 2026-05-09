Attention Thanekars! Key Routes In Ulhasnagar Shut Till May 12 Due To Bhagwat Saptap Utsav - Check Alternate Routes Here | File Photo

Thane: Several roads in Ulhasnagar will be remain closed to vehicular movement from May 9th to May 12th between 4pm to 10 pm due to the Bhagwat Saptap Utsav celebration, with traffic diversions and alternate route announced to manage the expected rush of devotees in the area.

According to a post shared by Thane Police, the traffic restrictions have been imposed to prevent congestion and to ensure smooth movement in parts of Ulhasnagar witnessing heavy footfall during the religious event.

One of the key road closures will be on the stretch leading towards Maliga Temple near Katur Akashkanti. Entry of all vehicles on this route will remain shut during the restricted hours. Motorists travelling towards the area will instead be diverted via Pavane Marg. Vehicles will then take a left turn and continue towards Math Mandir and Dudh Naka through the alternate route.

Another major restriction has been placed on Akash Colony Road near the Bank of India junction. Vehicles heading towards the Chalisa Temple side will not be allowed entry from this point. Commuters have been advised to take a left turn from the Bank of India junction and use the alternate connecting roads to reach nearby areas.

Traffic movement from Akash Colony Chowk Rickshaw Stand towards Chaliya Mandir will also remain closed during the festival period. Vehicles approaching from the rickshaw stand side will be diverted through the Ghadamandir route to continue towards their destinations.

The temporary traffic arrangements will remain in force daily from 4 pm to 10 pm till May 12. Emergency and essential service vehicles, including ambulances, police vehicles and fire brigade services, will be exempted from the restrictions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/