Attention Navi Mumbaikars! NMMC To Cut Water Supply For 12 Hours On April 22; Check Affected Areas

NMMC announces 12-hour water shutdown across Navi Mumbai with multiple areas set to face disruption | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 20: Water supply will remain completely suspended across several parts of Navi Mumbai for 12 hours on Wednesday, April 22, due to major pipeline and infrastructure works undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic body has also warned of low-pressure supply the following day.

Details of maintenance work

According to NMMC, the shutdown will be in effect from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm as work including installation of a manifold and valves at the CBD Belapur Sector-28 pump house, valve installation at Kalamboli Circle and Nerul Sector-19 (Wonder Park), and connection of a 900 mm diameter pipeline at Ghansoli Sector-2 is carried out.

Areas affected by water cut

As a result, there will be no water supply during the affected hours in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli. Areas with direct connections to the main water pipeline, along with CIDCO nodes such as Kharghar and Kamothe, will also face disruption.

Low-pressure supply to continue next day

The civic body stated that there will be no water supply on Wednesday evening, while both morning and evening supply on Thursday, April 23, will be at reduced pressure.

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Civic appeal to residents

NMMC has appealed to residents to use water sparingly and cooperate with authorities during the maintenance work.

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