Attention Mumbaikars! Water cut in parts of city on October 26, 27

Many parts of Mumbai will face water cuts for a 24-hour period on October 26 and October 27 owing to repair works to be undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at its water pumping station of Bhandup Complex and also at the Pise Panjrapur Complex. The maintenance work will start on October 26 at 10 am and it will be completed on October 27 at 10 am.

According to civic officials, there are works of replacement of two 1200 mm diameter sluice valves at the 1910 MLD pumping station of Bhandup Complex and also the work of replacement of stage III pump set at the Pise Panjrapur Complex.

The BMC's hydraulic department will also repair leakages on 1800 mm diameter water mains.

There will be a 15 per cent water cut in the city and its suburbs on October 26 between 10 am-10 pm. In addition, the Mumbai civic body will also undertake repair work to stop leakages at Powai. Therefore, there will be no water supply in the areas of K/East (Andheri East, Vile Parle East, Jogeshwari), S (Bhandup, Powai), G/North (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar) and H/East wards (Bandra East, Khar east)

Some parts of the K/East ward that will be affected include Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, JB Nagar, Bagarka Road, Kanti Nagar while in G/North ward, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road and in H/East Ward the Bandra Terminal area would go without water supply.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 09:22 PM IST