Attention Mumbaikars! Using Mumbai Metro 3 To Reach Wankhede Stadium For India-England T20 World Cup Semi-Final? Use THIS Exit To Get Quickly To The Venue

Mumbai: Cricket fans heading to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India national cricket team and the England cricket team at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have been advised to use the B2 entry-exit gate at Churchgate Metro Station for the easiest access to the stadium.

Authorities operating Mumbai Metro Line 3 said the B2 gate at Churchgate station is the closest exit point for spectators travelling by metro to the stadium. The gate provides a quick and convenient walking route, helping fans avoid congestion around South Mumbai roads and suburban railway stations on match day.

Mumbai Metro 3 Extends Service Hours

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 rolled out extended service hours on Thursday to facilitate the smooth movement of cricket fans heading to South Mumbai for the high-voltage ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India national cricket team and England cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

With massive crowds expected for the knockout clash, the Aqua Line’s special timetable aims to ease congestion, reduce road traffic and offer spectators a fast, air-conditioned and reliable travel option on match day.

The match, scheduled to begin at 7 pm, is expected to draw a packed crowd, resulting in heavy movement across South Mumbai. To manage the rush, additional metro services will operate on both up and down lines through the day and late into the night till 11:59pm.

The fully underground corridor, operated by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, spans 33.5 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey Colony and includes 27 stations connecting key commercial and residential hubs. Stations such as Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, Hutatma Chowk and CSMT provide convenient access to the stadium area, with the B2 entry-exit gate at Churchgate station offering the nearest access point for spectators heading to Wankhede.

A major relief for match-goers is the extended last service from Churchgate station. Metro authorities have scheduled the final departure at 11:59 pm on March 5, allowing fans ample time to exit the stadium after the night match and travel home without rushing.

Officials have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, arrive early to avoid peak-hour crowding and rely on metro services for a safer and more efficient commute. The move is part of broader arrangements to ensure smooth transport during one of the biggest sporting events in the city.

