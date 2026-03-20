Attention Mumbaikars! Metro Line 3 Announces Opening Of A2 Gate Lift At Vidhan Bhavan Station To Ease Passenger Movement | X

Mumbai: In a move aimed at improving commuter convenience, Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) has operationalised the lift facility at the A2 gate of the Vidhan Bhavan Metro station, enhancing accessibility and easing passenger movement in the busy South Mumbai corridor.

According to an update shared by the official Mumbai Metro Line 3 handle on Instagram, the A2 gate is now open for both entry and exit. The addition of the lift facility is expected to significantly benefit senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, and daily commuters navigating the station during peak hours.

The A2 exit provides direct access to Manora – Navin Amadar Niwas and the YB Chavan Centre, both of which witness regular footfall. With this development, authorities aim to streamline crowd dispersal and reduce congestion at other access points within the station.

This latest update comes nearly a month after the reopening of Gate B-4 at the same station. While B-4 was made accessible to passengers earlier, Gate B-5 continues to remain shut and is scheduled to reopen on March 25. Officials had earlier stated that the temporary closure of certain gates was necessitated due to security arrangements and movement restrictions during the ongoing state budget session.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly, especially during peak hours, as partial access points within the station continue to impact passenger flow.

Strategically located, the Vidhan Bhavan Metro station serves as a crucial transit hub, connecting commuters to several important landmarks in the vicinity. These include the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Mittal Towers, the State Bank of India headquarters, Sachivalay Gymkhana, Cooperage Football Ground, and Free Press House.

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