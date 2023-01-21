Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block on Harbour and Trans-Harbour Line on January 22

Attention Mumbaikars! Mega Block on Harbour and Transharbour Line on January 22 | File Photo

Mumbai: Owing to infrastructure upkeep and safety, Down line services for Vashi/ Nerul/ Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi/ Nerul/ Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

*Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm &

**Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm*

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road leaving Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain cancelled.

Special services unaffected

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm on January 22.

There will be no Mega block on Main line on January 22. The authorities have said that these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)