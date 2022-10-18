Attention Mumbaikars! Kherwadi route to be closed till March 2023 | Pixabay

Mumbai: In view of the drainage-related work to be undertaken in Bandra East from Tuesday, the Mumbai Traffic police has announced the complete closure at Kherwadi. The said work will go on till March 2023.

According to the statement issued by Pradnya Jedge, deputy commissioner of police (HQ and Central), Traffic on Tuesday, the civic body – Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake the Gatar Nalla and drainage-line work. The route starting from Gurunanak Hospital Chowk to the Bombay Bank Building in Kherwadi, Bandra East, will be closed as the BMC will start the excavation on Tuesday.

The diversion or alternate road for commuters traveling in vehicles on both east and west-bound are listed by the traffic authorities. The east-bound, vehicular traffic proceeding on Jagat Vidya Road towards the Bombay Bank building shall take a right turn from Gurunanak Hospital Chowk and proceed through Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari road, Matoshri Junction towards BKC.

Vehicular traffic proceeding west-bound of Jagat Vidya Road towards Gurunanak Hospital shall proceed through BKC traffic division – Income Tax junction – Family Court Junction – MMRDC Junction and through Matoshri Junction via Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Road towards Kherwadi.

