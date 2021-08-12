Attention Mumbaikars! Here's a step-by-step guide to obtain Universal Travel e-pass on epassmsdma.mahait.org

After starting the offline COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Verification Process to distribute railway passes for fully vaccinated citizens and who have completed 14 days after the second dose, the Maharashtra government has now launched an online e-pass facility to enable citizens to travel in suburban trains who are fully vaccinated. The ‘Universal Travel Pass' system is developed to make it possible for citizens to obtain e-pass conveniently and smoothly. The weblink https:/ /epassmsdma.mahait.org is developed by the government and is now functional for the said purpose, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Thursday.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has already developed a weblink to provide e-pass to employees and citizens working in the essential services. Using the same weblink, e-passes will now be available to common citizens, those who are fully vaccinated and completed 14 days after the second dose, for Mumbai Suburban Railway travel. Mumbaikars can now obtain ‘Universal Travel Pass’ using the link https:/ /epassmsdma.mahait.org, the release added.

Meanwhile, the e-pass should be saved in mobile and after showing the e-pass at the ticket window at suburban railway stations, the citizens will get a monthly travel pass directly from the Railways. Therefore, offline verification will not be required at railway stations, if universal online e-pass is obtained.

Citizens who have completed at least 14 days after being administered second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be eligible for this e-pass facility. Eligible citizens who apply for the pass will be automatically verified for completion of Covid-19 Vaccination. No separate human interaction will be required for this online verification process. Citizens who apply without completion of 14 days after 2nd dose of vaccine , will receive e-pass only after completion of 14 days, the BMC added.

Here's a step-by-step guide to obtain Universal Travel e-pass:

1. Eligible citizens must first open the link- https:/ / epassmsdma.mahait.org

2. Click on Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens.

3. Citizens must then mention their mobile number registered for Covid Vaccination. Immediately after that, an OTP (One Time Password) will be received via SMS.

4. After entering this OTP, details like Beneficiary Name, Mobile Number, Beneficiary Reference Number, etc. will appear automatically. Then, click on the ‘Generate Pass’ option.

5. On clicking, the system will automatically show the details of applicant including date of first and second dose of Covid-19 Vaccine and other relevant information.

6. The applicant must upload his/her own photograph in the ‘Self Image’ option. Photographs can also be uploaded from the mobile phone’s gallery or a photograph can be clicked on the spot using the mobile camera .

7. After completion of these processes, the message will appear stating that applicant will receive a link in 48 hours via SMS. Once the link is received, the e-pass should be saved in mobile gallery.



Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:53 PM IST