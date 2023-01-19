Attention Mumbaikars! Eastern Freeway to be blocked during night-time amid MTHL construction works

Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The Eastern Freeway will have regular blocks during the night from January 23 till may in view of the construction work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Mumbai traffic police said.

“In connection with Eastern Freeway and Mumbai Trans harbour Link Project-1, it is necessary to close the freeway (both south and northbound) during the night for ramp A, B, E, and ramp C1 connectivity,” said the order issued by deputy commissioner of police (south), traffic, Gaurav Singh.

The freeway shall be closed for traffic from midnight to 5 am on January 23 for two days, as well as from February 6 to 11 and from February 13 to 18. It will be closed from March 3 to 6, March 10 to 18, March 21 to 25, and from March 30 to 31. The freeway will also be closed from April 4 to 7, 13 to 15, 19 to 22, and 26 to 28. It will be closed on May 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29, and 30. This will take the total number of days on which the freeway will be closed to 59, said the traffic order.

Motorists have been provided two alternative routes. All southbound vehicles on the Eastern Freeway can turn left at Bhakti Park towards Shanti Nagar Road, and go via Dayashankar Chowk to MBPT Road to reach their destinations. The northbound vehicles can take a left turn at Wadibunder Junction, go via Orange Gate, and turn right at MBPT Road. This will be in effect till May 30, according to the order.

