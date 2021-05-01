Attention Mumbaikars! COVID-19 vaccination for 18 to 44 years at 5 centres only; go only if you receive message

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started vaccination for registered beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age. However, the vaccination will be held at only five centres in Mumbai.

The Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has appealed to people between 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered and received a message.

According to civic officials, five vaccine centres – BYL Nair, Cooper, Seven Hills and Rajawadi Hospitals and the BKC Jumbo Vaccine Centre – will be holding the vaccination drive for all adults.

"People who have registered on CoWIN app & received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre," Pednekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Priority will be given to people between 45 to 60 years of age coming in for their second dose. Vaccines will be given to people between 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered & received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines," she added.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, on Friday, had said they had received 20,000 doses of Covishield, which had been distributed to five vaccine centres in the city. However, only registered beneficiaries would be eligible to get their shot at these centres. “We have decided to conduct a vaccination drive only for registered beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age. There will be no walk-ins,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pednekar also appealed to people to wear a double mask. "I request everyone with folded hands to wear a mask, that too double masks. People are requested to not step out of their houses unnecessarily," Pednekar said.

For the second time in the past week, Mumbai recorded less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. On Friday, the city recorded 3,925 positive cases. 6,380 patients were discharged and 89 patients succumbed to the virus.