Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces Delay In Amar Mahal Pipeline Cross-Connection, Water Supply Still Affected Across Multiple Wards

Mumbai, Dec 02: The BMC’s critical cross-connection work at the Amar Mahal underground tunnel has been delayed, extending the 2,500 mm pipeline linkage to tunnels 1 and 2 by several hours. Carried out via a cut-connection, the operation has caused a water shutdown across several areas since Monday, leaving residents facing shortages due to the delay.

30-Hour Block Extended

The work was earlier expected to be completed within a 30-hour block from 10 am on Monday to 4 pm on the following day. However, due to technical difficulties, the work has now been delayed.

"The work will be completed by night. Once the connection work is wrapped up, engineers will begin activating the newly linked pipeline in phases. This staggered restoration is necessary to stabilise pressure across the network and prevent any immediate hydraulic stress on the system," said a senior civic official.

Areas Affected by Water Disruption

Water supply has been disrupted since Monday in the following zones: A (Colaba, Churchgate), B (Dongri), C (Marine Lines), E (Byculla), F South (Parel), F North (Wadala, Sion), M East (Mankhurd, Deonar), M West (Chembur), L (Kurla), S (Bhandup) and N (Ghatkopar).

While some areas received water at low pressure, others went without supply. Shilpa Sonawane, a resident of Kurla, said, “We stored water on Monday and expected normal supply on Tuesday, but now we have no idea when water will be restored.”

Residents Struggle for Water

Mausmi Desai from Ghatkopar reported experiencing the same ordeal. Residents in several areas had to rely on bottled water for drinking as household supply was disrupted. Officials said the gradual reopening will ensure water reaches all divisions smoothly over the next few hours.

Upcoming Pipeline Work and Shutdown

Meanwhile, under the water distribution improvement project, a 900 mm pipeline near the Western Express Highway will be connected to an existing 900 mm pipeline, and the old 900 mm pipeline near Thakur Sankul Gate will be decommissioned.

The work will be carried out from Thursday, 1:30 pm to Friday, 7:30 am. As a result, water supply in Thakur Village, Samta Nagar, Chikhalwadi and Janu Pada — normally available daily from 6:25 pm to 8:25 pm — will be completely suspended during this period.

