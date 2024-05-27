Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 24 Hours Water Cut On May 29-30 At M East And M West Divisions For Pipeline Connection Work | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown for parts of M East and M West divisions to facilitate crucial pipeline connection work at Vashi Naka. The water supply interruption will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 29 and continue until 10:00 am on Thursday, May 30.

The BMC will be connecting 450 mm and 750 mm diameter water channels at Patil Marg, Vashi Naka. This essential infrastructure work aims to improve the water distribution system in the affected areas.

Residents in M East Division (Beat No. 147 to 148) will be impacted by this shutdown. The specific areas affected include Lakshmi Vasahat, Rane Chal, Nityanand Bagh, Tolaram Vasahat, Sriram Nagar, J. J. Wadi, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, Tata Colony, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (B.P.C.L.) Colony, H.P.C.L. Colony, Gawanpada, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Refinery, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, B.A.R.C., and Varun Beverages. These areas will experience a water supply cutoff from 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, to 10:00 am on Thursday, May 30.

Similarly, residents in M West Division (Beat No. 154 to 155) will also face a water supply shutdown. The areas affected include Mahul Village, Ambapada, Jijamata Nagar, Vashi Naka, Mysore Colony, Khadi Machine, R.C. Marg, Shahaji Nagar, Collector Colony, Sindhi Colony, Laldongar, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Navjeevan Society, and Old Barrack Chembur Camp. These areas will also face a water supply shutdown from 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, to 10:00 am on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A senior BMC official highlighted the necessity of this work, stating, "The connection of these water channels is vital for enhancing the overall water supply system in the region. We appreciate the cooperation of the residents and are committed to completing the work promptly to minimize inconvenience."

The BMC has urged residents in the affected regions to store sufficient water to meet their needs during the 24-hour disruption. The municipal administration also appeals to the public to use water sparingly and judiciously to cope with the temporary shortage.