Attention Mumbaikars! Avoid These Routes Near Lalbaug-Parel Ahead Of Grand Ganpati Aagman Processions Today |

Mumbai: Mumbai is set for a busy pre-Ganeshotsav Saturday, with nearly 30-40 prominent Ganesh idols scheduled to arrive across the city and thousands of devotees expected to gather for grand aagman processions.

Among the major arrivals is Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, whose procession will begin from the Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground at noon and pass through the Lalbaug-Chinchpokli area.

With multiple processions taking place, the Mumbai Police have intensified security and traffic arrangements across central Mumbai. Around 800-1,000 police personnel, along with teams from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are expected to be deployed for crowd management and maintaining law and order.

To prevent traffic congestion, authorities have announced diversions and restrictions along key routes.

Traffic Diversions Announced

- Sewri/Eastern Express Highway: Traffic will be diverted towards R.A. Kidwai Marg.

- Dr E Moses Road: Traffic will be diverted towards Byculla/Sewri.

- Lalbaug Market and Chinchpokli Naka: Traffic approaching these areas will be diverted towards Byculla or Sewri/Kidwai Road.

- No parking: Parking will be strictly prohibited on both sides of the Ganesh idol arrival routes.

- Emergency lane: One lane will be kept clear at all times for emergency vehicles, including ambulances.

The restrictions have been put in place to facilitate the movement of Ganesh idols and devotees and prevent traffic bottlenecks during the processions.

Motorists travelling through Lalbaug, Chinchpokli, Parel, Byculla, Sewri and adjoining areas are likely to face diversions and delays. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow instructions issued by traffic police personnel deployed along the routes.

With thousands of devotees expected to gather for Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani and other prominent Ganesh idol arrivals, authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with police and avoid parking vehicles along the procession routes.

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