Attention Mumbaikars! 3 Special traffic & power block from May 9 to 11 at Karjat station; check details | PTI

Central Railway will operate 3 Special Traffic and Power block on Up, Down and Mid lines for dismantling of 21 portals in 3 blocks (7 portals in each block) at Karjat Station in connection with Karjat yard modification on May 9, May 10, and May 11 from 11.00 am to 01.00 pm.



Cancellation of suburban trains



Local for Karjat leaving Khopoli at 11.20 am and 12.40 pm and Local for Khopoli leaving Karjat at 12.00 noon and 01.15 pm will remain cancelled during block period.



Regulation of Up Mail/Express trains -



1.Train No 22731 Hyderabad-Mumbai Superfast Express will be regulated at Lonavala from 10.32 am to 11.25 am and will arrive destination 2 hrs 10minutes behind schedule.



2. Train No 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express, Train No 12263 Pune Hazrat Nizamuddin express( on Tuesday), Train No 22180 Chennai Central-LTT weekly Express ( on Wednesday) and Train No 22919 Chennai Central – Ahmedabad express (on Thursday) will be regulated at Pune Junction



3. Train No 12164 Chennai Central-LTT Superfast Express will be delayed by 15 to 20 mins.

