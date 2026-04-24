Attention Mumbaikars! 10-Hours Block Announced By Western Railways Between Ram Mandir & Jogeshwari On April 26; Check Details Here | File Picture

Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban railway network will witness significant disruptions this weekend as both Western and Central Railways undertake major infrastructure and maintenance blocks, affecting late-night as well as daytime travel across key corridors.

According to a tweet shared by Western Railway, a 10-hour mega block will be carried out between Ram Mandir railway station and Jogeshwari railway station for the launching of steel girders related to Mumbai Metro Line 6.

The block will commence at 10:15 pm on Saturday (April 25) and continue until 8:15 am on Sunday (April 26). During this period, the 6th line will remain non-operational, while a complete block across all lines will be enforced between 1:45 am and 4:45 am.

🚧 Traffic Block Update | Western Railway Suburban Section 🚧

Dear Passengers,



A 10-hour major block will be undertaken for launching the steel girders of Mumbai Metro Line 6 between Ram Mandir & Jogeshwari Station (6th line).



📅 Date: Night of 25/26 April 2026… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 24, 2026

Railway officials stated that trains scheduled on the 6th line will be diverted to the fast corridor between Borivali and Andheri. Commuters may face delays, platform changes, and partial cancellations or short-termination of select services. Details of affected trains will be available at station masters’ offices.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has announced a mega block on its Harbour Line on Sunday (April 26) between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Bandra/Chunabhatti sections to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance works.

Down Harbour line services from CSMT towards Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel, as well as towards Bandra and Goregaon, will remain suspended between late morning and afternoon hours. Similarly, up services heading towards CSMT from these sections will also be curtailed during the block period.

To ease commuter inconvenience, special local services will operate between Panvel and Kurla at a frequency of 20 minutes. Additionally, Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway routes between 10 am and 6 pm.

Notably, no block has been scheduled on the Main Line between CSMT and Kalyan.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check announcements and indicators before boarding and to cooperate with staff, stating that the works are crucial for long-term infrastructure upgrades and commuter safety.

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