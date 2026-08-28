Attention Mumbai Flyers! Flying International From The City After Sept 30? Know This Major Update On CSMIA Starting Oct 1

CSMIA |

Mumbai: Passengers travelling from Mumbai by air after September 30, 2026, may need to pay close attention to their airport and terminal details as flight operations are set to undergo major changes from October.

From October 1, one-third of the air traffic movements currently handled by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai International Airport) are expected to shift to Navi Mumbai International Airport. The change could affect passengers who have already booked tickets for travel after September 30.

Another major change is scheduled from October 25, when one-third of the flights currently operating from Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 will be shifted to Terminal 2.

Passengers with advance bookings have therefore been advised to check their flight details with their respective airlines before travelling, as the airport or terminal mentioned at the time of booking could change.

Terminal 1 Demolition From January 2027

Further changes are expected from January 15, 2027, when demolition work on the northern section of Terminal 1B is scheduled to begin.

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 together handle around 950 flight movements every day. Terminal 1 is nearly 80 years old and has already seen a portion demolished as part of its redevelopment.

Terminal 1 has an annual passenger-handling capacity of around 15 million, while Terminal 2 can handle approximately 40 million passengers annually.

With flight movements being redistributed between Mumbai Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, passengers could face changes in their departure location or terminal.

Travellers who have booked flights from Mumbai are advised to check the latest terminal and airport information with their airline before leaving for the airport, especially for journeys scheduled from October 2026 onwards.

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