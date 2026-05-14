Attention Motorists! Mumbai Coastal Road To Remain Closed During Early Morning Hours On May 15; Know Why?

Mumbai Coastal Road | File Photo

Mumbai: Traffic movement on Mumbai’s Mumbai Coastal Road will remain suspended during the early morning hours on Friday, May 15, as authorities continue testing emergency systems installed along the corridor.

The temporary closure comes a day after similar restrictions were imposed during the early hours of May 14, today. The Mumbai Traffic Police said the decision was taken to facilitate testing operations and ensure smoother and safer traffic management during the exercise.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Traffic, the Coastal Road will remain closed from 1:00 am to 6:00 am tomorrow. The temporary restrictions are aimed at preventing congestion and ensuring commuter safety while emergency systems on the route undergo testing, according to officials.

Details On Traffic Restrictions

For May 15, southbound traffic on the Coastal Road will remain shut during the specified hours. Vehicles will be diverted from Amarson Junction towards Stephen Church and further routed via Kemps Corner and roads falling under the D.B. Marg Traffic Division. Traffic will then proceed through Vinoli Chowpatty before moving towards respective destinations.

On May 14, northbound traffic on the corridor was closed between 1:00 am and 6:00 am. During the closure, vehicles were diverted through Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, B.D. Somani Junction, Princess Street Bridge, Bal Bhavan and Mafatlal Junction before reconnecting through designated routes under the D.B. Marg Traffic Division.

Authorities have advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during the temporary closure period. The Mumbai Coastal Road project has become one of the city’s key infrastructure corridors, majorly reducing travel time between South Mumbai and the western suburbs. Emergency system testing is being carried out as part of operational safety measures along the route.

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