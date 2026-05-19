Attention Motorists! Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work - Check Advisory

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police has announced temporary traffic diversions in Dombivli due to essential railway track-related work to be carried out near the Mothagaon Railway Gate Crossing on Reti Bandar Road in Dombivli West.

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According to the notification issued by Pankaj Shirsat, the work will be undertaken by Express Fight Railway Consortium from May 19 to May 21, 2026, between 12.01 am and 6.00 am. To ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid congestion during the work period, traffic movement on both sides of the Mothagaon Railway Gate Crossing will remain closed and diverted through alternative routes.

Road Closure and Alternate Routes

All types of vehicles coming from Swami Narayan City Chowk to Mothagaon Railway Gate Crossing, Reti Bandar Road, Dombivli West will be 'closed' at Water Tank, Naveen Kopar Gaon Cross Road. Alternate Route: The said vehicles can take a right turn and proceed to the desired destination via the new Kopar village cross-ring road.

All types of vehicles going from Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and Retibandar Road towards Mothagaon Railway Gate Cossing will remain 'closed' at Retibandar Chowk. Alternate Route: The said vehicles will proceed to the desired destination via Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Road, M. Gandhi Road - Kopar Road - New Kopar Village Cross Ring Road beyond the railway gate.

Essential Services Exempted

According to the Thane Police notification, the said restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

Earlier, the Thane Traffic Police had also announced a temporary road closure near the Kasarvadavali area due to ongoing work on the Borivali Tunnel project. According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the road from Hillcrest Society, Mulla Bagh, to Nilkanth Green will remain closed for a specified time, and vehicles will be diverted in the opposite direction for a period of one year.

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