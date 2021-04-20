Attention! Maharashtra govt curtails timings of grocery and other shops between 7 am and 11 am

Maharashtra government has issued an order curtailing the timings of the grocery shops and other shops between 7 am and 11 am. However, home delivery will be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm.
Read what's allowed and what's not:
All groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals/organisations to be open only between 7 to 11 AM.
Home delivery from the said shops however may be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM.
These timings however may be changed by the local authority.
Read the order here:
