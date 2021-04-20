COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Panvel Municipal Corporation changes curfew timing, effective from today evening

As part of the "Break the Chain" protocols, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a fresh circular on Monday and changed the timing of the night curfew. Now, the curfew timing will start at 5 pm and continues till 7 am the next day. The fresh order will come into effect from April 20 evening.

The municipal commissioner issued a fresh circular on Monday night, directing all the shops to be closed by 5 pm. However, the restaurants, bar, hotel and liquor shop can provide the home delivery till 8 pm. But there will be no over-to-counter sale of any products after 5 pm.

In the earlier order, shops were allowed to open till 8 pm on weekdays and 7 pm on weekends.

Chemists, grocery shops among other essential shops can operate. However, they have to follow all the COVID 19 norms like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, permittable number of visitors among others. The civic body warned of strict action if the norms are found violating. “We will take action against both shop owners and visitors,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commission.

Chemist shops that have permission for 24 hours operation can continue and if requires they can renew the permission.

The number of active cases under the PMC area reached 4193 and the recovery rate stands at 89 percent, a slight increased in one week.