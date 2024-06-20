 Attention! Central Railway Proposes Restriction Of Heavy Vehicles On Sion Road Over Bridge(ROB) As Safety Measure; Check Details Here
Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Sion road over bridge | File

Entry of heavy vehicles to be restricted with effect from 21/22.6.2024 (midnight of Friday/Saturday).

Central Railway has proposed restriction of heavy vehicles on the Sion Road Over Bridge(ROB) as a safety measure. 

The ROB is presently in a state of distress and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, in their structural audit report have declared the ROB as unsafe, needing urgent action to ensure safety.

It is therefore proposed to provide height gauges at both sides of the ROB with effect from 21/22.6.2024 ( midnight of Friday/Saturday) in order to restrict entry of heavy vehicles on the ROB so as to ensure safety. These height gauges will have a clearance of 3.60 meters.

CR has also requested the Traffic department to issue suitable traffic regulation guidelines for the road users. 

The Sion ROB apart from being in a poor state is also infringing the proposed 5th and 6th line between CSMT -Kurla and hence it was scheduled to be dismantled and reconstructed. 

Central Railway requests the support of the public in carrying out this important work and regrets the inconvenience caused.  

