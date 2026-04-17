Atal Setu New Town: MMRDA Seeks Landowner Consent For 323 Sq Km Mega Project Across Raigad

MMRDA begins landowner consent process for 323 sq km new town near Atal Setu to drive regional growth | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 17: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) issued a public disclosure on Friday, inviting consent from landowners for a large-scale new town development spanning 323.44 sq km across Raigad district, marking a key step in shaping the growth corridor around the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Project spans 124 villages across three talukas

The notified area covers 124 villages across Uran, Panvel and Pen talukas, excluding forest land, coastal regulation zones and areas within 250 mt of Pen Municipal Council limits.

The state’s Urban Development Department issued a land acquisition and allocation policy on March 16, enabling MMRDA to acquire all developable private land in the notified area.

Multiple compensation options for landowners

Landowners have been offered multiple compensation options, including monetary compensation based on mutually agreed rates, compensation through Floor Space Index (FSI), and transfer of development rights (TDR), and also developed land return wherein 22.5% of the developed plot area will be handed back to landowners, on the lines of the CIDCO model.

The consent form will be made available on MMRDA’s official website from April 27, and landowners have been asked to submit it online along with key documents, including Aadhaar card, 7/12 land extract and 8A records.

Strategic location near Atal Setu corridor

The proposed new town falls within the impact zone of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, positioning it as a major future urban hub with direct connectivity to Mumbai. Officials said the development aims to ensure planned expansion, infrastructure provisioning and balanced regional growth.

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The new town initiative is expected to unlock large tracts of land for urban development while integrating transport infrastructure, economic activity and residential growth.

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