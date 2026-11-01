At BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March In Thane, CM Fadnavis Accuses Congress Of 'Stealing Constitution' | X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' protest march in Thane against the Congress, accusing the opposition party of politicising the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Conspiracy By Opposition, Alleges Fadnavis

Addressing the gathering in Thane, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the march was organised to counter what he described as a conspiracy being carried out by the Opposition leaders.

"These people blame us for vote theft, but they have, in fact, stolen our Constitution," Fadnavis said, taking a dig at the Opposition.

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At the protest, BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan said that citizens were participating in the march to protect democracy.

He further added, "The institutions established under the Constitution, which form the foundation of our democracy, are being targeted and undermined in different ways. Therefore, this march was organised today in Thane by the Mahayuti alliance."

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Rahul Gandhi Refusing To Accept People's Mandate: Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Maske criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of targeting constitutional institutions.

"New tactics are being devised every day against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to obstruct the country's progress. Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly refusing to accept the people's mandate given through the Constitution. He is engaging in such acts as disrupting Parliament, organising protests against the Supreme Court and putting pressure on it," Maske said.

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BJP March In Haryana

The protest march comes amid BJP national president Nitin Nabin's scheduled padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on November 1, as part of the party's nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign. The campaign seeks to counter Opposition allegations regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to ANI reports, the Rohtak march is scheduled to begin at Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground and conclude at D-Park in Model Town, where Nabin is expected to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

Party seeks to counter SIR allegations

Through the campaign, the BJP aims to communicate its position on the SIR exercise and the electoral process directly to the public. Furthermore, the party workers are expected to reach villages and households to counter what the BJP describes as misinformation and false narratives surrounding the revision process.

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