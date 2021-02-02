Association of Medical Consultants voices concerns over state seeking records of HIV patients

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) has raised concerns over the government asking for details of the number of persons tested for HIV at nursing homes and details of those found positive and negative, stating privacy of patients cannot be breached. The association is also against the amendment in the New Nursing Home Registration Rules, 2021, by the state government, which states that all old nursing homes should be re-structured based on the new norms.

Dr Deepak Baid, president, Association of Medical Consultant, said there are no such rules where the privacy of patients are disclosed or any personal details of patients are given to the government. “If a patient is HIV positive or negative, his/her details are not disclosed. We only provide the numbers of persons. However, according to the new amendment, the government is seeking all the personal details of the patients,” he said.

Moreover, the new registration rules for nursing homes will lead to corruption across the state, as it is hard to make changes in the old structures, AMC has said. “E Norms for structures should be only for new nursing homes. It’s been put for also those who apply for renewal. This is not possible, since structural changes cannot be made, nor rules can be made applicable retrospectively,” Dr Baid added.

He further said that the rates suggested for the renewal are steep and sudden, more than Rs 50,000 for 50 bedded hospitals with 25% rise every renewal. “Will the same rise be applicable to insurance company’s payments to hospitals in cashless schemes,” Dr Baid questioned.

However, the state government has also asked to display the list of all medical practitioners at the reception zone with their registration number, AMC said. This is practically difficult and can be subject to misuse. Dr Baid said, “It should be given to patients in demand. A similar listing is never done by insurance companies of doctors scrutinizing the claims,” he explained.

The AMC has also said that stipulations that the photo copies of case papers be made available on demand and details of all types of rates for various treatments be displayed are impractical. "This is a huge list and not practically possible to be put on display," Dr Baid added.