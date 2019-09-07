Assembly polls: Congress’s first list on September 14

Mumbai: The Congress is likely to release its first list of candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra on September 14.
The screening committee, headed by Jyotiraditya Scindia, had held a meeting recently to finalise names of the candidates. Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge, state unit president Balasaheb Thorat were also present for the meeting. “Nearly 60 names would be declared in the first list by Sept 14,” a Congress leader said. The screening committee will submit the names of candidates to the central election committee on September 10 for the final decision.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)