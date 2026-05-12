'Assam Ka Maharashtra Se Bahut Purana Rishta Hai': Eknath Shinde Gets Nostalgic, Rekindles State's Support During 2022 Rebellion - VIDEO

Assam: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday got nostalgic as he recalled Assam’s support during the 2022 rebellion that triggered a major political shift in Maharashtra. Shinde is in Assam to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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The Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "Assam ka Maharashtra se bahut purana rishta hai" (Assam shares a very old relationship with Maharashtra), while reminiscing about the days when rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camped in Guwahati.

He said that they had stayed at the same Radisson Hotel four years ago and also credited Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team for playing an important role during that time.

Guwahati, Assam: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitates CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Assam government



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The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that the people of Maharashtra wanted a Mahayuti government and asserted that the alliance government has since focused on development. Shinde added that Maa Kamakhya has again blessed Himanta Biswa Sarma, and with that, this time too, the Assam government under Himanta Biswa Sarma received a 'landslide mandate.'

Read Also Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath As Assam CM For 2nd Consecutive Term - VIDEOS

Maharashtra Political Crisis In 2022

In June 2022, Eknath Shinde led a massive rebellion against the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by the undivided Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Along with several Shiv Sena MLAs, Shinde first moved to Surat in Gujarat before shifting the rebel camp to Guwahati in Assam.

Eventually, more than 40 MLAs, including ministers and independent legislators, extended support to Shinde's faction. The political crisis led to the collapse of the MVA government in Maharashtra.

After that, a major political development took place in Maharashtra, where the BJP, despite being the single-largest party in the state, backed Shinde for the Chief Minister's post and formed the government with the support of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Assam Oath Taking & Election Results

Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, Guwahati. Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and four other MLAs, who took the oath as ministers at 11.40 am.

The NDA secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House. Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 82 seats, while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) secured 10 seats each. The majority mark required to form the government in the state is 64.