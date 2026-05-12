Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath As Assam CM For 2nd Consecutive Term - VIDEOS

ANI

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and four other MLAs, who took oath as ministers at 11:40 am.

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Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states were also present during the ceremony.

The four ministers sworn in alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma were BJP leaders Ajanta Neog and Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora, and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro.

Atul Bora

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Atul Bora is the president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key NDA ally in the state.

Ajanta Neog

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Ajanta Neog served as the state's Finance Minister in the previous government and became the first woman Finance Minister of the state and has represented the Golaghat Assembly constituency continuously since 2001.

Rameswar Teli

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Rameswar Teli comes from the tea garden workers' community, previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP representing Assam and as Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh from 2014 to 2024.

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Charan Boro is from the Ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He served as Transport Minister in the previous government.

Election results

The NDA secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House. Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 82 seats, while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) secured 10 seats each. The majority mark required to form the government in the state is 64.