'Asked Not To Plead Guilty': Lawyer's Submission Before Mumbai Court Sentences 44 Somali Pirates To Life | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The lawyer assisting the 44 pirates, who were on Monday handed life imprisonment for hijacking two internationalflagged vessels in 2024, submitted that the accused had been advised by the Somalian embassy not to plead guilty. However, the pirates told the court they had no faith in the lawyer assisting them on behalf of the embassy and would continue to plead guilty.

The 44 pirates were apprehended by the Indian Navy in two separate operations in March 2024 for hijacking MV Ex-Ruen and FV Al-Kambar 786. The Navy rescued 17 crew members from one vessel and 23 from the other.

The case had been underway since their arrest. Earlier this month, the accused wrote to the court pleading guilty to all charges, citing severe hardship in prison owing to differences in language, culture, diet and lifestyle, besides the lack of family or friends to help or guide them. The court gave them time to reconsider their plea.

Special public prosecutor Ranjeet Sangle said the ruling was a landmark judgment. He claimed it is the first under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022. On execution of the sentence, Sangle said it was the judiciary’s job to follow legal provisions and deliver judgment according to law, while the State had the prerogative to decide how to execute the sentence.

Sangle said it was entirely the prerogative of the Government of India to deport the convicts to Somalia under the bilateral Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between the two nations and international law.

On Monday, Sangle submitted that all the accused understood the charges and their consequences and were voluntarily and unconditionally pleading guilty.

The court thereafter held all the accused guilty, observing: “This court has already given ample opportunity to think over the issue of pleading guilty, and the accused have given thoughtful consideration and are now voluntarily and clearly pleading guilty. Hence, their plea is accepted.”