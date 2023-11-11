‘Ask Politicians About Maratha Quota Before Joining Them For Diwali Party’: Jarange Patil To Supporters

Manoj Jarange Patil | File

Mumbai: After prohibiting entry of political leaders in villages, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil came up with a new appeal on Saturday. He has asked his community leaders to ask political leaders about Maratha quota before joining them for the Diwali party.

Patil's appeal comes in wake of various forms of Diwali parties being organized by leaders from all the political parties across Maharashtra.

"Beware of political leaders...": Patil

"Beware of political leaders. If you are going for a lunch organized by them, ask them about Maratha quota. Ask them to speak up in support of Maratha quota. Future of your children is more important than such programs," Jarange-Patil said.

"Ensure all the MLAs would speak in favour of Maratha quota during the Assembly session next month," he added while interacting with the media at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday.

Old records with royal families too should be scanned, says Patil

While speaking about Kunbi caste records, Patil suggested that the old records with the royal families in Maharashtra too should be scanned. "They might contain more records regarding Kunbi caste," he said and appealed to the royal families to open up their records for scrutiny to the government committee and private scholars."

Patil is likely to go to his village Antarwali Sarate on Sunday

Patil is currently recuperating at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While interacting with the media on Saturday, Patil said that he has requested the doctor to leave him after the treatment today. Patil is likely to go to his village Antarwali Sarate on Sunday.

A government delegation was supposed to meet Patil at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with a time-bound action plan regarding the Maratha quota. However, no such meeting has taken place till date. "We shall wait for them and decide on the future course of action," Patil said.

While reacting to Ajit Pawar's sudden Delhi trip on Friday, Patil said, "We welcome it if it is regarding Maratha quota."

