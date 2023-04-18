 ASI Mumbai Circle brings in World Heritage Day at Elephanta Caves
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiASI Mumbai Circle brings in World Heritage Day at Elephanta Caves

ASI Mumbai Circle brings in World Heritage Day at Elephanta Caves

With a view to create awareness about the state’s rich heritage, the ASI organised a photo exhibition showcasing changes in the caves from the day of their discovery.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
ASI Mumbai Circle brings in World Heritage Day at Elephanta Caves | file pic

Mumbai: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai Circle, on Tuesday celebrated World Heritage Day at the Elephanta Caves with a slew of events. 

With a view to create awareness about the state’s rich heritage, the ASI organised a photo exhibition showcasing changes in the caves from the day of their discovery. It had invited students of St Xavier’s College, Patkar College and Konkan Gyanpeeth College of Uran  to sensitise them about heritage related issues. The stress was on protecting and conserving heritage structures. The theme was ‘Preserve our monuments, for our future’. 

Read Also
Maharashtra: IPS IGP, Krishna Prakash, creates Guinness record swims from Gateway of India to...
article-image

We should feel proud that we live in Mumbai

Prof Kurush Dalal of the history department of St. Xavier’s College delivered a talk on ‘Mumbai and its environs in the early medieval era 8th-15th AD’. “We should feel proud that we live in Mumbai. It’s the only city that has so many monuments, but we forget to notice them in our busy lives. We should not depend on our government to preserve them. We should also take some steps so that we can showcase them to our future generations,” Prof Dalal said.

Prof Anita Rane-Kothare delivered a lecture on ‘Art history and culture of Elephanta Caves’ and encouraged the audience to buy stuff from stalls near the caves as it’s the native people’s only source of income. “Tourism is the main source of income for these villagers and they do not earn anything during monsoons,” she said and explained the importance of different monuments to students in great detail.

Read Also
Govt mulling to reduce fares of water taxis connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai and Elephanta Caves...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharavi redevelopment: Jairam Ramesh accuses Maharashtra govt of changing tender conditions to...

Dharavi redevelopment: Jairam Ramesh accuses Maharashtra govt of changing tender conditions to...

Mumbai: CR to operate 3 special traffic and power blocks on 21, 25 and 28 April at Karjat Station;...

Mumbai: CR to operate 3 special traffic and power blocks on 21, 25 and 28 April at Karjat Station;...

Bombay HC to SFIO on Jet Airways founder fraud case: ‘You have to take your investigation to some...

Bombay HC to SFIO on Jet Airways founder fraud case: ‘You have to take your investigation to some...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC gets nod for Gurukul-style music school, to be named after singing legend Lata...

Thane: Civic body chief instructs officials to plan relocation of Rajiv Gandhi medical college and...

Thane: Civic body chief instructs officials to plan relocation of Rajiv Gandhi medical college and...