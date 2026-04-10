Ashok Kharat Sexual Exploitation Case: Self-Styled Godman's Network Exposed, Over ₹63 Crore Routed Via 130 Fake Accounts, Reveals Probe |

Mumbai: A widening investigation into self-styled godman Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat uncovered an alleged financial network involving more than 130 bank accounts and transactions exceeding Rs 63 crore, with fresh revelations pointing to possible administrative complicity.

The probe gained momentum after a Mumbai-based hotelier received a call from Ahilyanagar Police earlier this month, informing him that over Rs 2.43 crore had been routed through four bank accounts in his and his wife’s names, accounts he claims he never opened. The hotelier suspects that documents he had shared with Kharat for a 'darshan booking' were misused to open these accounts.

“We visited him believing he was a spiritual healer,” the hotelier said, as quoted by the Indian Express, adding that he and his family had never visited or interacted with the credit society where the accounts were opened.

Cops believe this case is not isolated. According to complaints and bank records reviewed during the probe, documents collected from followers, visitors and even alleged victims were systematically used to open multiple bank accounts. These accounts were then allegedly used to route large sums of money between 2021 and 2024, according to the report.

Authorities have identified a recurring pattern: individuals approached Kharat for spiritual consultations or predictions and were asked to submit personal documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and photographs. These documents were then allegedly used without their knowledge to open bank accounts, into which funds were deposited and circulated.

Kharat Used Cooperative Credit Societies To Move Money

A huge number of these accounts were reportedly opened in the names of two cooperative credit societies, Jagdamba Cooperative Credit Society and Samata Nagari Sahakari Pat Sanstha, both linked to Kharat and his associates. Records show that Kharat served as chairman of the Jagdamba society until 2024, while the Samata society is linked to his co-accused Arvind Pandurang Bawke. A majority of the financial transactions are believed to have occurred during their tenure.

So far, over 100 suspect accounts have been traced to the Samata society, while around 32 are linked to Jagdamba. Investigators also found that Kharat was listed as a nominee in at least 100 accounts, with his mobile number appearing across several of them.

The case, which initially involved charges of sexual assault, cheating, extortion and violations under anti-superstition laws, has now expanded into a major financial probe. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a money laundering case against Kharat.