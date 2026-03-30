Kharat Case Deepens: 2,500 Contacts Found In Code, Separate Phone Used For Victims | Sourced

Nashik: Shocking details are emerging as the SIT investigation into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat continues. Police have seized his laptop, mobile phones, and various documents as part of the probe. The investigation has become more complicated after it was found that more than 2,500 phone numbers were allegedly saved in coded words on his mobile phones. It has also come to light that Kharat was using a separate mobile phone to contact the victim's women.



During the SIT inquiry, two mobile phones belonging to Ashok Kharat were seized, and efforts are currently underway to recover data from them. There is suspicion that the names of influential persons were saved in “dummy” form. It has also been revealed that Kharat had not saved the phone numbers of the victim women on these devices. Instead, he allegedly used a different mobile phone to remain in contact with them.



Further shocking revelations suggest that while sexually exploiting women, Ashok Kharat allegedly gave them pedhas to eat and salty, bitter water to drink. After consuming these, the women reportedly experienced nausea, dizziness, and a heavy-headed feeling. Following this, they would allegedly do as instructed by Kharat. Investigators are now trying to determine exactly what substance was being administered.



Sources said that the accused has maintained silence regarding this aspect of the case. Government prosecutors informed the court that Ashok Kharat is the mastermind of the case and is not cooperating with the police investigation in any manner. They further stated that he has been giving evasive answers during questioning.



After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded Kharat to police custody until Tuesday, April 1.