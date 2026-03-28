Ashok Kharat Sexual Exploitation Case: 2 More Cases Filed Against Self-Styled Astrologer & Godman; Total Complaints Rise To 10 In Nashik

Acts Were Rituals, Claims Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat; HIV Test Negative | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: Troubles continue to mount for self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat as Nashik Police have registered two more criminal cases against him, including a fresh rape complaint, taking the total number of cases to 10.

According to police officials, eight of these cases relate to rape and sexual exploitation, while two involve allegations of cheating and financial fraud. The latest FIRs were registered by the Sarkarwada Police Station on Friday night, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Details On The Recent Complaints

In the most recent complaint, a married woman alleged that Kharat sexually assaulted her four times between August and December 2024. The complainant stated that she had visited Kharat’s office at Canada Corner in Nashik along with her husband. Following a pattern seen in earlier cases, Kharat allegedly asked her husband to wait outside before sedating and assaulting her inside his chamber.

Police said the woman approached authorities only after Kharat’s arrest on March 18, indicating that more victims may come forward as the investigation progresses.

In a separate case, a trader from Ahilyanagar district, Rajendra Nanasaheb Bhagwat (39), accused Kharat of cheating him of Rs 2.62 lakh over three years. Bhagwat told police that Kharat had advised him to wear gemstone rings to improve his business fortunes. However, after the accused’s arrest, the complainant discovered that the stones were fake and the rings were made of copper instead of gold. Bhagwat also alleged that he had given Kharat gold rings weighing over 20 grams.

Kharat, who built a reputation as a numerologist advising clients, including prominent individuals, on business and personal matters, is now under investigation for multiple serious offences, including rape, extortion, and cheating.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken parallel action by suspending Kharat’s firearm licence. Ayush Prasad confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued, asking why the licence should not be permanently cancelled.

Officials said the move followed the recovery of five used cartridges from Kharat’s farmhouse. Authorities are now probing whether the firearm was used in any незакон activities. Records show that the licence was first granted in 2014 and renewed as recently as 2024.

With multiple cases emerging and investigations intensifying, the Kharat case has taken a serious turn, raising concerns over alleged abuse of influence and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals under the guise of spiritual guidance.