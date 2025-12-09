Ashish Varma Takes Charge As Principal Chief Materials Manager Of Western Railway |

Ashish Varma, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS), took over as the Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM) of Western Railway on December 8, 2025. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Chief Vigilance Officer at the Rail Wheel Factory in Bengaluru. Varma has earlier worked on Western Railway as Chief Materials Manager from March 2019 to July 2022.

Over 33 Years of Experience in Procurement and Vigilance

Varma brings more than 33 years of extensive experience in public procurement, supply chain management and vigilance within Indian Railways. Over the course of his career, he has held significant positions across Northeast Frontier Railway, West Central Railway, Western Railway, Central Railway, and the Rail Wheel Factory. He is widely recognised for his professional expertise and administrative acumen in materials management and procurement systems.

Strong Academic Background and Global Training

An engineering graduate in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Varma also holds a Master’s degree in Communication Systems. He has undergone several prestigious professional and leadership training programmes at institutions such as the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR), the erstwhile Railway Staff College, Vadodara, INSEAD (Singapore), ICLIF (Malaysia), ISB Hyderabad, IIM Lucknow, IRILMM, and others. These programmes have further strengthened his domain expertise and leadership capabilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/