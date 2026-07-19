Ashadhi Wari 2026: Navi Mumbai's Mauli Foundation Distributes Medical Kits, Raincoats & Essentials To Warkaris | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: As lakhs of devotees make their annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi, Navi Mumbai-based Mauli Foundation has once again stepped forward to support Warkaris by distributing medical kits and other essential supplies along the pilgrimage route. This year marks the sixth consecutive year of the foundation's service initiative.

The Pandharpur Wari, one of Maharashtra's most revered religious traditions, sees lakhs of devotees undertake a long journey on foot to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini. Recognising the physical challenges faced by pilgrims during the journey, the foundation has been providing assistance aimed at easing their hardships.

According to the foundation, thousands of Warkaris have been provided with medical kits to help them deal with common health issues encountered during the pilgrimage. With support from donors and well-wishers this year, the initiative has been expanded to include the distribution of raincoats, drinking water, biscuits, Haldiram's fasting mixture (upvas chivda), tulsi malas and copies of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

The organisation said its volunteers have also undertaken cleanliness drives at service locations, ensuring that the initiative extends beyond distributing relief material to promoting hygiene along the pilgrimage route.

"Our objective is not merely to distribute essential items but to serve with compassion and strengthen the spirit of community. The smiles and blessings of the Warkaris are the greatest reward for us," the foundation said in a statement.

Encouraged by the response from devotees and donors, the foundation has announced plans to expand its services further during next year's Ashadhi Wari.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/