Ashadh Gupt Navratri Concludes At Mumbai's Shree Mumbadevi Temple, Draws Thousands Of Devotees |

Mumbai: The week-long Ashadh Gupt Navratri celebrations concluded at the historic Shree Mumbadevi Temple on Wednesday after attracting thousands of devotees from across Mumbai.

Organised by the Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Charities Trust, the annual festival was held from 15 July to 22 July, with the temple hosting the Shatchandi Mahayajna, a sacred Vedic fire ritual dedicated to Goddess Durga, every day from 7 am to 6 pm.

The spiritual high point of the celebrations was the Purnahuti (final offering), performed with traditional rituals on 21 July, marking the culmination of the Mahayajna.

Throughout the festival, devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers, participate in the rituals and seek the blessings of Goddess Mumbadevi during the auspicious nine-day observance.

Temple manager Hemant Jadhav said Navratri is one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. While Chaitra and Sharad (Ashwin) Navratri are the two widely celebrated festivals, Magha and Ashadh Gupt Navratri hold special significance for spiritual seekers.

He said Gupt Navratri is regarded as an especially auspicious period for practitioners of mantra and tantra sadhana, who believe it is a powerful time to invoke the blessings of Goddess Durga. Although observed more quietly than the better-known Navratri festivals, the festival has important spiritual meaning for devotees and practitioners.

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