Aryan Khan drugs case: Witness Prabhakar Sail provided police security after 'life threat'

The Mumbai police have provided protection to Prabhakar Sail a witness in cruise drug bust case, the security was provided to him a day after Sail has alleged threat to his life. Sail claimed that he feared for his life and he would be killed by the NCB.



On Monday Sail met senior officials of Mumbai police, including joint commissioner of police crime branch Milind Bharambe. As per sources, He did not a written complaint against anyone but met thr officials with respect to his and his family's security. The police have give given him a police constable for his security.



He did not file any written complaints against anyone but approached police officials for the purpose of his and his family’s safety, officials added.

As per the sources, Sail was later taken to Sahar police station where his statements was recorded.



Earlier on Sunday, Sail had claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials investigation the alleged drug bust on cruise ship case made him to sign 10 sheers of blank papers. In the case the NCB had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested.



Sail further claimed that he had heard K P Gosavi an another witness in the case saying ₹ 8 crore would have to be given to Sameer Wankhede zonal director of NCB. The agency has denied all the allegations and further added that the matter has been referred to higher authorities for necessary action.



Meanwhile advocate Sudha Dwivedi gave a written complaints to the MRA Marg police stations asking them to lodge a First Information Report against Wankhede, Sail, Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali and several other over mishandling and several discrepancies in the case.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:41 PM IST