Aryan Khan drugs case will be investigated by NCB's Delhi team; Sameer Wankhede says 'I've not been removed'

Sameer Wankhede - the Narcotics Control Bureau officer leading inquiries into the Aryan Khan drugs case - has been shifted out over allegations of a ₹ 8 crore payoff (linked to the drugs-on-cruise involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son) and extortion of actors.

Shortly after the news broke out, Wankhede clarified that he wasn't sacked but that cases were handed over to Delhi NCB's SIT. "I've not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumba", Sameer Wankhede was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Sameer Wankhede has been at the centre of a major controversy after accusations from Nawab Malik and, more importantly, from Prabhakar Sail, a NCB witness in the Aryan Khan case, brought his record and his handling of cases into question.





Malik has been making a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, from forging documents to get a government job to lying about his religion to carrying out "bogus" drug raids. The IRS officer has denied all the allegations.



Malik also said that Wankhede had submitted his caste certificate to NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla, who said he would forward it to the Maharashtra government. “It will be verified by the caste verification committee,” he added. Malik has alleged that Wankhede had forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination. He also said that Wankhede was a Muslim by birth, a claim the officer has denied.



Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:54 PM IST