NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan drugs case probe: Report

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been at the centre of controversy after allegations from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and, more importantly, from Prabhakar Sail, an NCB witness in the Aryan Khan case, brought his record and his handling of cases into question, has been sacked from the on-going investigations by the anti-drug agency, according to a report by NDTV.

An SIT, or special investigation team, to be led by senior police officer Sanjay Singh, will take over the Aryan Khan case as well as four others that were being handled by Wankhede.

"Total six cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams of NCB, including Aryan Khan's case and five other cases. It was an administrative decision", Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region said.



Simultaneously, however, the agency also initiated an internal probe; a five-member team headed by Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh did visit Mumbai last week, and took down Mr Wankhede's statement, but left without speaking to Prabhakar Sail.



(This is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:16 PM IST