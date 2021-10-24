Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeks protection from action on 'false charges'

Zonal Director of Mumbai Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Sunday, seeking protection from precipitate legal action against him by unknown persons. The said letter was also marked to Maharashtra Director General of Police and DG Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau.



According to the letter, accessed by FPJ, stated, "I am Sameer Wankhede, presently working as Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai since August 31, 2020. It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to alleged vigilance issue in NCB Crime No 94/2021."



"This is to bring to your notice that the Deputy Director General of NCB, Mutha Ashok Jain has already referred the said matter to the Director General of NCB for necessary action. It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal have been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries," the letter stated.



"Hence, you are requested to kindly ensure that no such precipitate legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives," the letter concluded.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:21 PM IST