e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bombay HC declines urgent hearing to petitioner in PIL against Nawab Malik Pegasus spyware case: Supreme Court forms 3-member probe panel, hearing after 2 months13,451 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:29 PM IST

Aryan Khan drugs case: Mumbai Police appoint ACP-level officer to probe allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

ANI
Sameer Wankhede | PTI

Sameer Wankhede | PTI

Advertisement

Mumbai Police have appointed an ACP-level officer, Milind Khetle to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said police sources on Wednesday.

All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by Khetle. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far, said the sources.

However, the Mumbai police have not registered any case against Wankhede.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid, had alleged that Wankhede, Gosavi and some other NCB officers had sought Rs 25 lakh from Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the drugs bust case.

However, the Mumbai Police did not elaborate what complaints that they have received against Wankhede.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

‘Not about his religion’: Nawab Malik shares photos of NCB official Sameer Wankhede's 'Nikah'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal