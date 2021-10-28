Aryan Khan drug case: Why no action against cruise drugs party organisers? Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who has repeatedly termed the NCB's cruise drugs case as "fake", on Thursday sought to know why no action was taken against organisers of the cruise party.

He also claimed that an organiser of the cruise party was a "friend" of the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

An NCB team led by Wankhede had on October 2 raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs. The federal anti-drugs agency later arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters here, Malik said, "A person with a beard, who was present on the cruise, is the head of Fashion TV, which had organised the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise. The NCB has already claimed that a rave party was planned on the cruise." "How come such a big party was organised without any permission? Why no action has been taken against Kashif Khan, who is the India head of Fashion TV and a friend of Sameer Wankhede?" the NCP leader asked.

He also raised questions about the relations between Wankhede and Kashif Khan.

"Why no action has ever been taken against him by Wankhede? I expect answers to these questions from Sameer Wankhede," the minister said.

Earlier, Malik on Wednesday said, "The Cordelia cruise drugs party organisers- Fashion TV- had not taken any permission from the Maharashtra Police or the state home department. They obtained the permission directly from the directorate of shipping, which comes under the Union Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways." The minister had also claimed that a member of an international drugs mafia was present on the same cruise, and asked how come he was moving scot-free, while some others were arrested.

The NCP leader had earlier also levelled various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and use of forged documents to secure job.

Wankhede has denied the allegations.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:21 PM IST