Aryan Khan drug case: As Nawab Malik questions why NCB let off 'man with beard', here is all you need to know about Kashiff Khan

Nawab Malik on Friday claimed that fashion TV head Kashiff Khan, the bearded man who is allegedly one of the rave organisers, was let off by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Malik, on Thursday sought to know why no action was taken against organisers of the cruise party and had claimed that one of them was a "friend" of Wankhede.

Meanwhile Sameer Wankhede called Nawab Malik's allegations that he didn't nab Kashiff Khan "absolutely a lie" and said "I can't comment".

It is being alleged that the ‘man with a beard’, as Khan is allegedly being referred to, supplied a huge quantity of drugs to Goan peddlers in the past and was linked to a Goan politician who was in the news for his drug links.

Malik alleged the ‘bearded man’ was also present at the Mumbai to Goa cruise ship party, but was not questioned or touched by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Malik said, "A person with a beard, who was present on the cruise, is the head of Fashion TV, which had organised the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise. The NCB has already claimed that a rave party was planned on the cruise." He questioned how such a big party was organised without any permission. "Why no action has been taken against Kashif Khan, who is the India head of Fashion TV and a friend of Sameer Wankhede?" the NCP leader asked.

Who is Kashiff Khan?

Kashiff Khan was born on 6th June 1983 in Hyderabad and raised in Bandra East, as per kashiffkhan.in. After having dropped out of school and doing odd jobs like selling SIM cards and newspaper subscriptions at South

Bombay, he only went on to enter the world of glitz and glamour

As per his LinkedIn, the alleged organiser is a management personnel and also managing director of FTV India. FashionTV is an international fashion and lifestyle broadcasting television channel.

Some media reports have said that Khan was one of the jury members for FTV Europe 2019 and have called him a 'fashion icon who loves to dress like a novelist'. He is also known as an author, writer, and start-up specialist.

He is also known to be involved in licensing business, wherein he has partnered with multiple brands to 'establish a great brand-license synergy'.

Meanwhile, Farhan Azmi also alleged links between Khan and Raj Kundra in a tweet.

There have been reports about Farhan Azmi's dispute with a Kashiff Khan over the management if his restaurants but it is not clear if it is the same person who is allegedly involved in the cruise drug bust case.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:14 PM IST