Arunodaya Sickle Cell Campaign Review: Health Commissioner Inspects Padgha PHC In Bhiwandi Taluka

Health Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balakwade reviews healthcare services and Arunodaya Sickle Cell Anaemia Special Campaign implementation during her visit to Padgha Primary Health Centre in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 20: To review the effective implementation of the Arunodaya Sickle Cell Anaemia Special Campaign, Health Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balakwade, along with Director of Health Services Dr Nitin Ambadekar, visited the Padgha Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bhiwandi taluka.

Inspection of district health system

During the visit, the Health Commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of the district health system, including the quality of healthcare services, on-ground utilisation of digital health portals, and the delivery of 13 essential services at the sub-centre level.

At the outset, Dr Balakwade reviewed the infrastructure and facilities available at the PHC. She also examined the actual usage of digital platforms such as E-Sushrut, E-Aushadhi and E-Vin, and assessed laboratory testing procedures, record maintenance, reporting systems and overall service efficiency.

Review meeting with health officials

Subsequently, a joint review meeting was held with health officers and staff, where the implementation of the Arunodaya campaign across sub-centres under Padgha PHC was discussed in detail.

The quality, accessibility and outreach of the 13 basic health services provided at the grassroots level were evaluated. Officials were guided on strengthening basic facilities and ensuring timely, quality healthcare delivery to citizens.

Interaction with healthcare workers

The Health Commissioner also interacted with healthcare workers to understand operational challenges faced during service delivery and assured necessary support to address them.

Focus on sickle cell anaemia

The Arunodaya Sickle Cell Anaemia Special Campaign focuses on early diagnosis, preventive measures, effective treatment and public awareness related to sickle cell disease. Such field visits and review meetings are expected to further strengthen the campaign’s implementation.

Also Watch:

Officials present

Officials present during the visit included Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Nandapurkar, District Health Officer Dr Gangadhar Parge, District RCH Officer Dr Swati Patil, Civil Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar, Assistant District Health Officer Dr Dinesh Sutar, Taluka Health Officer Dr Nalini Thombre, and Padgha PHC Medical Officers Dr Pragnesh Patil, Dr Nikhil Joglekar and Dr Sakshi Bulbule, along with other health staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/