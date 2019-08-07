Article 370 splits Mumbai’s social activists

Mumbai: After the Centre’s decision to revoke the Articles 370 and 35A from the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, social activists have split views on the decision. While some remarked that the decision is unconstitutional, others hailed it as a historic move.

Social activist Feroze Mithiborewala known for leading a convoy from India to Gaza in 2010 to deliver humanitarian aid, slammed the Centre’s move claiming it to be an attack on the Constitution.

“The entire opposition leaders were kept under house arrest, how can this be justified in a democracy,” questioned Feroze. He further stated that this move will cause more bloodbath in the coming days as the Indian government has lost the faith of Kashmiris and a section of the residents feels betrayed.

“For the first time, a state has been downgraded to the status of an union territory. The people of Kashmir have been pushed away from their rights, which may further provoke increased militancy,” added Feroze.

He is also a strict opposer of EVMs and has demanded that ECI brings back the ballot papers for the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

While Jammu-based social activist, Sameer Bhatt welcomed the decision and hailed it as a historic move. He explained that in 1954, Articles 370 and 35A were passed during the President’s rule.

Following which the minorities of the state, that included the Hindus and Buddhists, were treated as second class citizens, while the majority was benefited by the political demography.

As both articles did not allow the “right to education”, educational institutions were often repealed and used for "other purposes".

The youth lacked proper guidance and were brainwashed in the name of unemployment. “People who are claiming this decision is undemocratic, must come and stay in J&K first,” said Bhatt.

“Leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have incited violence and are hardcore militant sympathisers,” he added. He believes that following the repulsion, the state will prosper as there will be economic progress and development.