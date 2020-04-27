Arnab Goswami summoned by Mumbai Police for interrogation

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has sent Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami two notices in a 12-hour period for immediate interrogation for questioning Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the Palghar killing.

In response to the notices sent, Goswami said in a statement, "As a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate with the investigation and subject myself to interrogation tomorrow morning. I would also urge the Mumbai Police to show similar alacrity and a sense of immediacy in investigating the attack on me and my wife, also a senior colleague at Republic TV at 12.15 am on April 23."

Mumbai Police's NM Joshi Marg police station will be investigating the case transferred from Nagpur's Sadar police station. The apex court had earlier stayed all FIRs against Goswami, except the one registered at Sadar Police Station in Nagpur.