Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail after found using mobile phone at Alibaug quarantine Centre

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was on Sunday shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai after he was allegedly found using mobile phone at Alibaug quarantine Centre while in judicial custody.

Goswami was allegedly active on social media day before yesterday, police sources said, adding that they have also initiated an inquiry.

Republic TV broadcast footage of Goswami being shifted to Taloja jail. Yelling from the police van, Arnab told his reporters that "my life is in danger."

"When I wanted to speak to my lawyer I was assaulted and beaten," he said from police van being taken to Taloja jail.

"They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat," he said.