Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail after found using mobile phone at Alibaug quarantine Centre

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was on Sunday shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai after he was allegedly found using mobile phone at Alibaug quarantine Centre while in judicial custody.
Goswami was allegedly active on social media day before yesterday, police sources said, adding that they have also initiated an inquiry.
Republic TV broadcast footage of Goswami being shifted to Taloja jail. Yelling from the police van, Arnab told his reporters that "my life is in danger."
"When I wanted to speak to my lawyer I was assaulted and beaten," he said from police van being taken to Taloja jail.
"They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat," he said.
Goswami and the two others were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.
After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.
Goswami was kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.
Earlier on Saturday, the Bombay High Court said it will on Monday pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by Goswami.
On Saturday, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik after a day-long hearing in the pleas reserved its order without granting any immediate relief.
Goswami and the other accused - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - had challenged their "illegal arrest" and sought to be released on interim bail.
A notice issued late Saturday night on the high court's website said the bench would assemble at 3 pm on November 9 for pronouncement of the order.
The bench on Saturday said pendency of the matter before it does not preclude the petitioners from seeking regular bail from the sessions court concerned.
The court said if such bail pleas are filed, then the sessions court shall hear and decide the same in four days from filing of the plea.
