'Are You Ready To Make Amendments?': Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions If Govt Ready To Delink Women's Reservation Bill From Delimitation After LS Fiasco

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on April 18, reacted after a proposed legislation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, saying the BJP does not want to give women reservation. The bill did not secure the required two-thirds majority, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 opposing it.

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The UBT leader added that the government should clearly show its commitment to women's reservation by ensuring that the Act is implemented without linking it to the delimitation process. "The Act should be de-linked from census and delimitation. And the allocated seats should be given to women on that basis. So that the women of the country will also understand and know the govt's political desire," she said while speaking to IANS.

She further questioned the readiness of NDA to bring necessary amendments in the upcoming parliamentary session, adding that then, "The entire opposition is standing with you for this."

Not just Chaturvedi, the entire Opposition has reiterated its demand to separate the issue of women's reservation from delimitation. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that the quota for women should be implemented immediately without being linked to other constitutional and electoral exercises. After the Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of delaying the reform.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "We are not against women. We are ready to support women's reservation even today. But we have opposed this. Why are you entangling the delimitation in this? Delimitation is a different matter and involves very serious questions that deserve a serious discussion," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described the bill as an attempt to alter India's electoral structure, while several Congress leaders termed the vote a defence of democratic values.

The BJP accused opposition parties of blocking a historic reform aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that parties like Congress, TMC, and others prevented the passage of the bill and warned of political consequences. However, the opposition has maintained that it supports women's reservation in principle but opposes linking it with delimitation and census processes.

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