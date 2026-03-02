‘Are You All Safe?’ Eknath Shinde Speaks To Maharashtra Tourists Stuck In Dubai, Assures Accommodation & Support - VIDEO |

A video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde interacting with citizens stranded in Dubai has been widely circulated on social media, offering reassurance to anxious families back home.

The video shows Shinde speaking directly to a person who is stuck in Dubai. As per the conversation there are 23 tourists from Thane, along Ahilya Nagar and Pune, who are currently stuck at Dubai airport amid prevailing tensions and travel uncertainty.

‘Are You All Safe?’

Opening the conversation with concern, Shinde is heard asking, “Are you all safe?” The response from the group was immediate and calm. “Yes, we are absolutely safe. There is nothing to worry about. It is all media hype, everything is normal,” one of them said, attempting to allay fears.

One traveller mentioned that a patient travelling with them was also stable. Another referred to reports of a drone sighting near a building the previous day, but indicated that the situation remained under control.

Assurance Of Accommodation And Support

Shinde assured the stranded group that the Maharashtra government is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with concerned authorities. “Do not worry about them. We will provide accommodation,” he said, promising that necessary arrangements would be made.

When informed about the 23 tourists from Thane and others from different districts, he asked for their contact details and said he would personally reach out. “If they meet our people, they will get some relief, right?” one person said during the call. Shinde responded that he would not only call but also ensure they are attended to.

Families Back Home Relieved

The video has brought a measure of relief to families in Maharashtra who had been worried after visuals and reports of disruptions in Dubai surfaced online. By directly engaging with those stranded, the Deputy Chief Minister sought to send a clear message that the state stands with its citizens, even beyond its borders.

