Archbishop Emeritus Of Bombay Seeks Wider Consultation With Christian Community, Charitable Groups | AI

Mumbai: Archbishop Emeritus of Bombay Oswald Cardinal Gracias has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to rush the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), calling instead for the Bill to be referred to a Parliamentary sub-committee for detailed scrutiny and wider consultations.

In a letter to Shah, Cardinal Gracias said the views of organisations and individuals involved in charitable and humanitarian work should be considered before Parliament takes up the legislation.

“May I respectfully suggest that Parliament not rush with this matter but have a wider consultation with those concerned, including the Christian community. I suggest the matter be sent to a Parliamentary sub-committee for study,” he wrote.

“I wholeheartedly support the concerns raised by the former Cardinal on behalf of ordinary citizens. The proposed FCRA amendments must not be rushed through without adequate consultation. The Central Government should first listen to the voices of genuinely charitable organisations that have been working for the welfare of society and carefully consider their concerns before taking any decision. Any amendment to the law must protect the legitimate functioning of such organisations and not create unnecessary hurdles for their charitable work,” said Melwyn Fernandes, Secretary of the Association of Concerned Christians.

The Cardinal said he was unable to attend a recent meeting between Christian community delegations and the Home Minister in New Delhi due to official commitments in Mumbai. He therefore decided to convey his concerns directly to Shah.

Concern Over Impact On Welfare Activities

Cardinal Gracias said he had spoken to several priests and nuns involved in welfare activities, including assistance to the sick, destitute and underprivileged. He said those working at the grassroots were apprehensive that the proposed amendments could adversely affect their humanitarian work.

While expressing reservations about the proposed changes, the Cardinal clarified that the Church was not opposed to regulation of foreign contributions. “There should be proper control of the money coming from abroad,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the impact of legislation would ultimately depend on its interpretation and implementation by authorities. “On the ground level legislation depends much on interpretation and application,” he said.

FCRA Bill Awaits Discussion

The FCRA Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in March 2025, but discussions on it are yet to begin. Christian organisations have opposed several of the proposed changes, citing their potential impact on charitable and social-service activities funded through foreign contributions.

The government is understood to be proceeding cautiously with the legislation amid opposition from parties including the DMK and NCP (SP), whose support could be significant for other legislative measures.

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